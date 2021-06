The Lady Wave defeated another Elko County team over the weekend, sweeping a doubleheader from Spring Creek on Saturday at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex. After snaring a road win at Spring Creek on Wednesday, Fallon returned home to take two games, 15-5 and 11-1, to improve its record to 8-4 overall and in the Northern 3A-East. The Lady Wave have won seven straight games including a three-game sweep against Elko earlier this month.