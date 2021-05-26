AtromG8 (AG8) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $84,170.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.