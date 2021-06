Americans are confident to fly again, with 78% of travelers intending to travel for leisure, according to results from a new survey from Cirium, the aviation analytics company. Of those who travel for business, 67% indicate their employer will permit travel in the next three to six months. Some 40% of respondents who intend to return to the skies plan to fly this summer. However, only a small minority had plans to travel by air for major holidays such as the July 4th weekend (16%) and Labor Day weekend (17%).