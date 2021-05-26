Cancel
Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
