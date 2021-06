Kristen Bell has revealed that she took a psychedelic drug trip to help treat her depression, and the actress also shared her husband Dax Shepard's response to the experience. Bell told her story to Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali in a Hypochondriactor podcast interview, explaining that she opted to try psychedelic mushrooms after reading Michael Pollan's book, How to Change Your Mind, which discusses the effects of LSD and psilocybin on the brain. "There are aspects to those two particular drugs that the places you can go in your brain are much deeper and more healing than anything else," Bell said.