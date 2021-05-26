Cancel
Toledo, OH

Toledo Municipal Court to resume in-person appearances

By Sarah McRitchie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Municipal Court announced in-person court appearances will resume on June 2 for people in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center. The Court said it will still require masks and social distancing within public areas of the building. It expects to drop the mask requirement on August 2. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts will still be in place, like restrictions on entryways into the building. In an effort to maintain social distancing, only a limited number of inmates will be brought over at any given time.

