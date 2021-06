Before Brooke Shields even became a teenager, she had already started her modeling and acting careers, playing her first starring movie role in Pretty Baby at the age of 12. Today, the star is 55 years old and has been married to screenwriter Chris Henchy for nearly two decades. The couple also have two daughters, both of whom are teens themselves. Their eldest child Rowan Francis Henchy is 17, and their youngest, Grier Hammond Henchy, turned 15 last month. Both girls are also growing up to look exactly like their famous mom. Read on to learn more about Brooke Shields' family life and to see the incredible family resemblance.