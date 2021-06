New appliances, new paint, new carpet. Just need new owner. Move right in. All ready for a speedy possession. This is the end unit so easy access to fenced rear yard . If you are looking for a town home in Henrico County this is going to be hard to beat. Lots of natural light ,9' ceilings ,hard wood floors down and all new carpet on stairs and entire second floor. Huge master bedroom with a very large walk-in closet as well as big private bath with shower and separate soaking tub.