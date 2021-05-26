Cancel
Shailene Woodley Takes Aaron Rodgers on Romantic Hawaiian Getaway With Miles Teller and Wife

By Beth Shilliday
 8 days ago
Courtesy Keleigh Teller/Instagram

Aaron Rodgers is officially part of fiancée Shailene Woodley‘s inner circle. The actress brought along the Green Bay Packers quarterback on a romantic couples’ getaway to Hawaii with her Divergent costar pal Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

It was model Keleigh, 28, who let it be known that the foursome was in paradise thanks to several Instagram posts on Wednesday, May 26. The couples went on a waterfall hike, followed by admiring the sunset.

Big Little Lies star Shailene, 29, could be seen in photos wearing a tiny purple bikini, while Aaron, 37, donned blue blocked swim trunks. The pair were soaking wet in the photos, as they were seen standing in the lush, green jungle after taking a waterfall plunge.

Courtesy Keleigh Teller/Instagram

In one video, Keleigh showed how daring she was, jumping off a 20-foot cliffside into the water below. In another, she was seen with Aaron and Shailene as they carefully scaled a steep, muddy hillside via a rope to reach a pool fed by a series of waterfalls. Keleigh captioned the post, “ponds with soulmates” and added that they had “the best day of hiking these pools.”

After their day of adventure, it was time for a romantic double date at sunset. Keleigh shared a photo cuddled up to her handsome 34-year-old Whiplash star husband, while Aaron and Shailene leaned their faces in to touch one another’s. Keleigh simply captioned the photo “Happiness.”

Courtesy Keleigh Teller/Instagram

Though the NFL star still had wet hair, everyone appeared ready for a dinner date. Shailene and Keleigh twinned in white sundresses with their long locks pulled halfway back. The Adrift star wore what appeared to be one of Aaron’s light blue unbuttoned shirts over her shoulders to protect her from any chill in the night air.

Aaron stunned fans when he announced on February 1 at the NFL Honors that he was an engaged man, just as rumors had first started circulating that he and Shailene were an item. She later confirmed that they were betrothed during a February 22 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Since then, the pair has taken several vacations to Disney World, but their Hawaiian getaway is the most romantic trip yet!

