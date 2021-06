It was just over a week ago that news broke that Ariana Grande had married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at her home with just about 20 guests in attendance. Ariana is a major superstar and while COVID protocols have certainly made it easier in some respects for celebrities to go about their business without people finding out, Hollywood is still a big mouth town – so when a celebrity of Ariana’s status is able to pull something like this off, without TMZ up in her business, it’s definitely a certain kind of achievement.