Congress & Courts

Jon Stewart pushes burn pit exposure bill for vets

shorelinemedia.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian and activist Jon Stewart joined lawmakers in Washington to push legislation to aid veterans suffering toxic exposure from burn pits while serving in the U.S. military. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bfc3f34b1aef41e68b51e217a1f6d29c.

Congress & Courtstuipster.com

Comedian Jon Stewart joined lawmakers to unveil broad legislation that would make it easier for veterans exposed to toxic substances to access Veterans Affairs benefits.

Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push benefits for vets exposed to toxins. Jon Stewart joined lawmakers to unveil legislation that would make it easier for veterans exposed to toxic substances to access Veterans Affairs benefits. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown, who...
Congress & CourtsMissoulian

Tester rolls out toxic exposure bill for veterans

Acknowledging the federal government’s failure to treat military veterans exposed to toxic substances like Agent Orange and burn pit smoke, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester rolled out sweeping legislation Tuesday to assure health care and disability compensation. Tester, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee chairman, said the body will begin work this...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

A Memorial Day appeal to Congress: Help service members with toxic burn pit exposure

Thirty years after Operation Desert Storm and nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, Congress may be on the verge of delivering Veterans Affairs disability and health care benefits to thousands of veterans who were sickened by exposure to burn pit toxins while serving in combat zones. As we approach Memorial Day, it’s time for the federal government to acknowledge and help treat those who suffered from this exposure while serving their country.
Congress & Courtskcrw.com

Burn pits at military bases are making veterans sick. Now Congress has a plan

On Wednesday, lawmakers unveiled a bill that would expand health care and disability benefits to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. Some veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were exposed to so-called “burn pits.” Those pits are places at military bases where waste gets incinerated, creating toxic chemicals leading to respiratory illnesses. President Biden’s own son Beau, who served in Iraq with the Delaware National Guard, was exposed to burn pits. These pits are called a modern-day Agent Orange.
Virginia Stateclermontsun.com

John Plahovinsak: VA tries to stall Congress and veterans on burn pits

It was truly disheartening to learn the results of the May 5, 2021, House of Representative’s Committee on Veterans Affairs. The House Committee Hearing was conducted to discuss over 15 pending congressional bills concerning the Airborne Toxic Open Pit Burning Exposure killing veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2001 to 2009.
Congress & Courtsthelens.news

Federal prescribed burn bill unveiled

The state legislature this session passed a bill creating a permanent wildfire account to fund forest restoration efforts, and now a group of Pacific Northwest lawmakers has introduced a bill that creates federal accounts for increased forest health work via prescribed burns on national forests. Titled the National Prescribed Fire...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump’s VA Secretary missed chance to save sick veterans, critics say

Former Trump administration Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie grew up at Fort Bragg surrounded by Vietnam veterans affected by the toxic chemical Agent Orange. His father, too, was grievously wounded in Vietnam. Still, when given the chance to change policies at the Department of Veterans Affairs to help post-9/11 service members suffering from diseases related to toxic chemical exposure, critics say he chose not to.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Congress makes renewed push for PFAS bill

Congressional lawmakers this month are making a renewed effort to crack down on PFAS chemicals in U.S. waterways with the reintroduction of a bill that would have those substances apply to the Clean Water Act. The bill, backed by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Antonio Delgado, was first proposed...
Advocacywbfo.org

Supporters push bill to end qualified immunity for police

Supporters of a measure that would end some legal immunity for police officers who injure or kill a citizen during an arrest rallied Wednesday at the State Capitol. They say the practice, known as qualified immunity, gives bad cops too much protection. Qualified immunity is a legal principle that gives...
PetsPosted by
NJ.com

A vet is a vet is a vet | Opinion

As another Memorial Day has passed us, it’s time to reflect on and recognize the sacrifices and service that our veterans provided our great country. It’s not hard to imagine where we would be without the dedicated service of the millions of men and women who answered the call to serve. Every one of our vets signed a “blank check” upon enlistment, payable in favor of Uncle Sam, pledging everything up to and including their lives in the service to their country if called upon.