Jon Stewart pushes burn pit exposure bill for vets

As another Memorial Day has passed us, it’s time to reflect on and recognize the sacrifices and service that our veterans provided our great country. It’s not hard to imagine where we would be without the dedicated service of the millions of men and women who answered the call to serve. Every one of our vets signed a “blank check” upon enlistment, payable in favor of Uncle Sam, pledging everything up to and including their lives in the service to their country if called upon.