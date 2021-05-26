Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.