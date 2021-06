NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Stumbling, squeaking, fluffy chicks popped out of their eggs in classrooms across McLean County, some making their arrival a little later than others. “We were getting a little worried,” said Cameo Williams, a third-grade teacher at Grove Elementary in Normal. “When we hit the 21-day mark, everybody’s like, where’s the chicks? Then ours went to the 24-day mark, so we were crossing our fingers.”