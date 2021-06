Iredell Health System, in partnership with Iredell Physician Network, announced the opening of Iredell Vascular Clinic. The Iredell Vascular team includes William B. Newton, MD, and Tina Lawley, PA-C, who were previously with Wake Forest Baptist Health Heart & Vascular Center Statesville. Iredell Vascular is in the same location as the aforementioned practice, with the same providers and care the community has come to trust. Now, however, the practice will operate under a new name and be a part of the Iredell Physician Network.