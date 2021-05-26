AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

According to Zacks, “BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. Its Spark business is witnessing strong demand. QNX design wins and significant cybersecurity partnerships bode well. With a holistic growth model, focusing both on organic and inorganic initiatives, it aims to expand its leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. Acquisition of Cylance is a strategic fit for Blackberry and complements its Unified Endpoint Management and QNX businesses. However, the company is facing macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for product introductions and technological obsolescence are major woes as well. With increasing global exposure, BlackBerry is also susceptible to the risk of adverse foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.”