AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
