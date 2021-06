INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In order to catch this partial lunar eclipse in Indianapolis you’ll need to set your alarm really early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday May 26, the full moon will move into Earth’s shadow creating a total lunar eclipse but only a partial eclipse will be visible in Indianapolis. What makes this particular event neat is this full moon is known as a supermoon. The moon travels around the Earth in an elliptical orbit and at times is close to the Earth and farther away from it. The term supermoon is when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth.