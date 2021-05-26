Cancel
Rowan County, NC

Snow Joe growing in Rowan County

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Snow Joe, together with its complementary brands Sun Joe and Aqua Joe, announced on Wednesday it is expanding in Rowan County. Snow Joe is adding a second shift to meet the market demand, and therefore hiring for up to 70 new jobs at its Salisbury facility.

