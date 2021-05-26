Snow Joe growing in Rowan County

Something to keep in mind this time of year when ornamental yard plants are blooming is that a lot of them are poisonous to livestock. The most common species of livestock I usually hear about ingesting these plants is goats. One thing to know about poisonous plants is that we don’t always know the threshold of what will actually cause harm. It could be a few bites, or it could be several plants. The biggest prevention to keep livestock from being poisoned is to not plant ornamentals near your pastures and barns. Don’t throw trimmings from these plants in the pastures, and make sure to keep your fences secure to keep your livestock out of your yard if you have these plants.