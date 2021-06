United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Denver, Colo-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic to add its aircraft to its global fleet. Under the terms of the deal, United will acquire 15 of Boom's "Overture" airliners, as soon as Overture meets its safety, operating and sustainability requirements with an option to acquire an additional 35 aircraft. "The companies will work together on meeting those requirements before delivery," United and Boom said in a joint statement. "Once operational, Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized...