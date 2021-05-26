Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Down 2.1%

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.13 ($123.68).