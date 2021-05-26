Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Down 2.1%

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 77,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 98,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16. The...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uno#Stock Trading#Stock Price#Trust Company#Fibra Uno Company Profile#Fibra Uno#Sa De Cv#Deutsche Bank M#Trustee Institution#Fiduciaria#Marketbeat Com#Fibra Uno Administraci#Mexican Reit#Ratings#Share Price#Banca M Ltiple#Related Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate Investment
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Several other equities analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

IBDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Given Sell Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93. Plus500 has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $22.61. About Plus500. Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Now Covered by Stephens

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $$27.00 on Wednesday. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Down 11.5%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s share price was down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Up 5%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Stock Price Down 3%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $63.12. Approximately 5,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,036% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $50.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Shares Down 2.5%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70. GDDFF has...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.13 ($123.68).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) vs. QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Head to Head Review

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings. Volatility & Risk. Allianz has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “. LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $20.57. FireEye shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 61,981 shares traded. A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Bank of America raised...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 398 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $12,700.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.