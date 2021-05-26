Cancel
Port Washington, NY

School Budget Passes, New Board Members Elected

By Caroline Ryan
portwashington-news.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port Washington Union Free School District held their annual budget and board of education vote on May 18. Proposition 1, the proposed $167 million budget for the district passed with 2,580 yes votes and 1,009 no votes. The approved budget will allow the district to expand upon current academic and curriculum programs, strengthen extracurricular activities, clubs and athletic programs and teams as well as the transfer to capital, which allots a total of $2,023,088 for two capital improvement projects.

portwashington-news.com
#Labor Relations#Budgeting#Board Members#Council Members#College Board#Committee Members#School Budget Passes#New Board#The Board Of Education#Boe#The Parents Council#New York Medical College#Covid#Northwell#Port Skis#School Year#Education Vote#Public Schools#Trustee Larry Greenstein#Informed Voters
