Henry County, GA

Board of Education approves final budget, expenditures

By Monroe Roark
henrycountytimes.com
 8 days ago

The Henry County Board of Education gave final approval of the district’s 2021-2022 budget by unanimous vote at its May 10 regular meeting. Since tentative approval was given in April, the county’s tax assessors office reported an increase in the tax digest that resulted in a $2 million increase in revenue, according to the report given to the school board. This helps reduce the expected shortfall from $7.6 million to $6 million. The amended general fund budget includes projected revenue of $409.4 million and projected expenditures of $415.4 million.

www.henrycountytimes.com
