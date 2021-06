If you’re a degenerate like me, the months between now and the start of the 2021 season are when I start to spend way too much money on the game I love. Annual fees for dynasty leagues are due, every Dolphins home game looks tempting, and with new rookie additions, I can’t help but take a gander at some of the best prop bets on the market. I know, I know, placing a small wager can be stressful at times. After all, there are a lot of sports bookies to choose from. I personally like Bovada, as they have some of my favorite Miami Dolphins-specific prop bets on the market.