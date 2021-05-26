WATCH: Aaron Rodgers and Fiancée Shailene Woodley Show Off Vacation Bodies, Go Cliff Jumping in Hawaii

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley have been living it up in Hawaii over the last week. In fact, you’d never even know Rodgers and his team were at odds with one another by the look of him on his vacation.

Rodgers and Woodley joined her Divergent co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, on the getaway. The two couples have been having a blast in the tropical paradise from the looks of their social media posts. Keleigh shared photos and videos from the group’s recent outdoor excursions in Hawaii. The two couples are seen hiking near waterfalls and even cliff diving.

“Ponds with soulmates. Thank you @zenobijade for the best day of hiking these pools,” Sperry captioned her Instagram post.

Later that evening, the foursome took in the Hawaii sunset, which they captured in a separate Instagram post. Additionally, Keleigh shared one more video before the night was over. She and Aaron Rodgers went full-on Swifties as they both sang Taylor Swift’s “The 1” from her 2020 album Folklore.

Keleigh’s posts from their adventurous vacation follow videos that recently circulated of the couples dancing and singing karaoke together. Rodgers even grabbed a guitar to strum along to “Wagon Wheel.” Whether it was Darius Rucker or Old Crow Medicine Show‘s version, we’re not sure.

Obviously, Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the crew are having the time of their life in Hawaii. However, Green Bay fans and the organization itself are surely sweating the future of their MVP quarterback. Maybe Rodgers just needed a tropical vacation as a refresher. Only time will tell, but so far he hasn’t shown up for any of the team’s recent organized activities.

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Packers Drama in ‘SportsCenter’ Appearance

Aaron Rodgers and his fiancée’s getaway comes in the middle of rampant speculation over the future of the QB. Many reports suggest that the Super Bowl champion has reached a tipping point with the Packers after 16 seasons and may not return to the team.

On Monday night, Rodgers appeared on SportsCenter for anchor Kenny Mayne’s last show. The longtime ESPN broadcaster hosted his final episode of SportsCenter, which Rodgers joked was the “only reason” he came on the show. The virtual interview was mostly lighthearted, but Rodgers did eventually open up some about his soured relationship with the Packers.

Rodgers’ relationship with Green Bay seemed to go downhill following the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers took another quarterback, Jordan Love, with their first-round pick. Many analysts thought it was a strange selection since Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

While some saw Love as a possible replacement for Rodgers, most assumed Rodgers wasn’t pleased with the draft pick. He addressed that rumor and more during last night’s SportsCenter appearance. Rodgers says his issues with the team have nothing to do with Love. Instead, he points to the Packers front office and general manager Brian Gutekunst, and how they’ve handled the situation ever since.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Aaron Rodgers explained, according to the NY Post. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years.

“It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way,” he continued. “I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization. History is important, legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing.”