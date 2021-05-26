Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers and Fiancée Shailene Woodley Show Off Vacation Bodies, Go Cliff Jumping in Hawaii

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIikj_0aCFkOSM00

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley have been living it up in Hawaii over the last week. In fact, you’d never even know Rodgers and his team were at odds with one another by the look of him on his vacation.

Rodgers and Woodley joined her Divergent co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, on the getaway. The two couples have been having a blast in the tropical paradise from the looks of their social media posts. Keleigh shared photos and videos from the group’s recent outdoor excursions in Hawaii. The two couples are seen hiking near waterfalls and even cliff diving.

“Ponds with soulmates. Thank you @zenobijade for the best day of hiking these pools,” Sperry captioned her Instagram post.

Later that evening, the foursome took in the Hawaii sunset, which they captured in a separate Instagram post. Additionally, Keleigh shared one more video before the night was over. She and Aaron Rodgers went full-on Swifties as they both sang Taylor Swift’s “The 1” from her 2020 album Folklore.

Keleigh’s posts from their adventurous vacation follow videos that recently circulated of the couples dancing and singing karaoke together. Rodgers even grabbed a guitar to strum along to “Wagon Wheel.” Whether it was Darius Rucker or Old Crow Medicine Show‘s version, we’re not sure.

Obviously, Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the crew are having the time of their life in Hawaii. However, Green Bay fans and the organization itself are surely sweating the future of their MVP quarterback. Maybe Rodgers just needed a tropical vacation as a refresher. Only time will tell, but so far he hasn’t shown up for any of the team’s recent organized activities.

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Packers Drama in ‘SportsCenter’ Appearance

Aaron Rodgers and his fiancée’s getaway comes in the middle of rampant speculation over the future of the QB. Many reports suggest that the Super Bowl champion has reached a tipping point with the Packers after 16 seasons and may not return to the team.

On Monday night, Rodgers appeared on SportsCenter for anchor Kenny Mayne’s last show. The longtime ESPN broadcaster hosted his final episode of SportsCenter, which Rodgers joked was the “only reason” he came on the show. The virtual interview was mostly lighthearted, but Rodgers did eventually open up some about his soured relationship with the Packers.

Rodgers’ relationship with Green Bay seemed to go downhill following the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers took another quarterback, Jordan Love, with their first-round pick. Many analysts thought it was a strange selection since Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

While some saw Love as a possible replacement for Rodgers, most assumed Rodgers wasn’t pleased with the draft pick. He addressed that rumor and more during last night’s SportsCenter appearance. Rodgers says his issues with the team have nothing to do with Love. Instead, he points to the Packers front office and general manager Brian Gutekunst, and how they’ve handled the situation ever since.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Aaron Rodgers explained, according to the NY Post. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years.

“It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way,” he continued. “I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization. History is important, legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing.”

View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Teller
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Kenny Mayne
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliff Jumping#American Football#Vacation#Divergent Co Star#Keleigh Sperry Teller#Mvp#Sportscenter#Espn#The Ny Post#Aaron Rodgers Opens#Green Bay Fans#Diving#Packers Drama#Waterfalls#Quarterback#Karaoke#Full On Swifties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Takes a Side in the Aaron Rodgers-Packers Ongoing Drama

Amidst all the drama between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has retreated to Hawaii for a beach vacation alongside Shailene Woodley. Even though he’s out enjoying paradise, people are still talking about the NFL drama. Most recently, Peyton Manning has opened up about his thoughts on the entire situation.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Spotted Singing and Dancing in Hawaii Before Skipping Packers Workout

Aaron Rodgers was seen singing and dancing in Hawaii just days before skipping the Green Bay Packers organized team activity session on Monday. TMZ obtained a video of Rodgers partying in Kapalua two days before the start of the Packers' third phase of offseason workouts. Hawaiian artist Akoni spoke to TMZ about the night and said Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley showed up at the restaurant where he was playing a gig (look at the video here).
NFLWrn.com

Packers add fourth quarterback to the mix

The Green Bay Packers added veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to their roster last week, then signed rookie free agent Kurt Benkert to a contract after he went through the team’s two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. Benkert spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Dress Down In Sweats For Casual Grocery Store Trip — Pics

Going strong! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers made a rare appearance out and about together when they took a trip to the market on May 10. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers both wore sweats when they hit up a market in Santa Monica, California on May 10. The lovebirds, who got engaged sometime in 2020, were photographed checking out at the register in their casual looks. Shailene wore a grey zip-up with matching sweatpants, along with black Converse sneakers. She was makeup-free with her hair styled in a messy bun. Meanwhile, Aaron wore navy blue sweats and covered up his growing hair with a grey hat.
NFLCBS Sports

Packers' Matt LaFleur: 'Hopefully' we'll see Aaron Rodgers in mandatory minicamp

If you're the Green Bay Packers, you know what happens or doesn't happen next week will be a massive story. That's when the team begins mandatory minicamp, as in, they're not asking for volunteers like they have to for OTAs -- when Aaron Rodgers opted to skip the proceedings (unusual for him) and instead stand his ground on his side of the tug-of-war rope. He wasn't the only key player absent, but given the fact he's reportedly told the team he won't play another snap for them, it's not difficult to discern why his absence was more poignant than others like wideout Davante Adams and several other receivers (hmm... coincidence?).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers living his best life in Hawaii is a vibe

As the offseason lingers on in the NFL, there still appears to be no resolution between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. The superstar quarterback and reigning MVP have been at odds for an array of reasons that made their way to the light on NFL Draft night back in April. Now, Rodgers appears to be living his best life in Hawaii while on vacation.
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLFrankfort Times

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

With full-scale Organized Team Activities fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Packers Sign QB Kurt Benkert Three Days After Acquiring Blake Bortles

It's still unclear if Aaron Rodgers will return when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, but the Packers haven't wasted time adding depth to their quarterback room. Green Bay signed QB Kurt Benkert just three days after acquiring Blake Bortles. Additionally, the team is rumored to have worked out ex-Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly this weekend at rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLChannel 3000

No answers on Rodgers, BUT the Packers signed another QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We’re still not sure what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Packers, but Green Bay keeps adding to its quarterbacks room. Just days after signing Blake Bortles, the team signed Kurt Benkert, who tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract. ESPN confirmed the addition to the team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers reveal what they want in return for any potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have said they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers, but what they’d like to get in return in a potential trade is out there. In the stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers hold most of the cards. They have been publicly consistent in their professions they want Rodgers, and won’t trade him. But according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Pro Football Rumors), the Packers have revealed part of their asking price in any Rodgers trade.