Fandango Study Finds 96 Percent of Moviegoers Plan to Return to Theaters This Summer
The pandemic shuttered the doors of movie theaters across the U.S., and questions have been raised about the return of cinema audiences. Erik Davis, the managing editor at Fandango, joined Cheddar to discuss a study that found 96 percent of people surveyed say they anticipate heading back to the theaters this summer despite the surge in popularity of big feature films streaming at home during lockdowns. “People are saying that protocols that are in place, people feel comfortable. It’s clean,” Davis explained.cheddar.com