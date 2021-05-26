Cancel
Movies

Fandango Study Finds 96 Percent of Moviegoers Plan to Return to Theaters This Summer

cheddar.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic shuttered the doors of movie theaters across the U.S., and questions have been raised about the return of cinema audiences. Erik Davis, the managing editor at Fandango, joined Cheddar to discuss a study that found 96 percent of people surveyed say they anticipate heading back to the theaters this summer despite the surge in popularity of big feature films streaming at home during lockdowns. “People are saying that protocols that are in place, people feel comfortable. It’s clean,” Davis explained.

Erik Davis
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

The Majority of Moviegoers Feel Safe Being Back in Theaters, Study Shows

Audiences have been slow to get back to theaters, but those who have recently watched a movie on the big screen have felt safe doing so. According to a new study from Fandango that surveyed more than 4,000 of its ticket buyers about their recent cinema experiences, 93% said they were satisfied with their return to theaters and 87% said multiplexes made them feel comfortable being back in a darkened, enclosed space.
Moviesktbb.com

Theater chains relaxing mask rules for vaccinated moviegoers

If you're headed to the movies this weekend, and you've had your COVID-19 vaccine, feel free to leave your mask at home. That's the word from three of the country's largest movie chains, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. All three have announced that vaccinated patrons no longer have to wear the...
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Fandango Study Reveals Consumer Confidence in Return to Cinemas, Lists Most Anticipated Films of the Summer

A study conducted by Fandango, the largest digital ticketing portal for cinemas in the United States, has revealed that 93 percent of moviegoers have expressed satisfaction in their return to the movies. A total of 4,000 ticket buyers through Fandango were asked about their recent cinema experience in the poll, with 87 percent of those surveyed indicating they felt their theater did a great job in making them feel safe.
MoviesRaleigh News & Observer

What are the most anticipated movies this summer as blockbusters return to theaters?

Moviegoers are expected to return to theaters in waves this summer, as a flurry of new movies will hit the big screen. Many of the movies were originally scheduled to come out in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters across the country. As the U.S. continues to show signs in 2021 of recovering from the pandemic, theaters have reopened with some blockbuster flicks soon to be released.
Movies13newsnow.com

'Bridesmaids' returns to theaters for 10th anniversary

COLORADO, USA — Celebrated R-rated comedy "Bridesmaids" is returning to movie theaters for its 10th anniversary. The 2011 movie featured star-making performances from Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy. Presented by Fathom Events, "Bridesmaids" will play on the big screen Sunday, June 6, Wednesday, June 9 and Thursday, June...
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

‘Conjuring 3’ tops ‘A Quiet Place 2’ as moviegoing returns

The domestic box office is getting back to normal, with moderate wins and sizable second weekend drops. After its triumphant first weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” fell 59% at the North American box office leaving room for the third movie in the “Conjuring” franchise to take first place. Warner Bros.’ “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” earned an estimated $24 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, making it the biggest R-rated opening of the pandemic. Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” sequel meanwhile earned $19.5 million in ticket sales, bringing its domestic total to $88.6 million.
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Summer is back at the Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Midwest Theater is gearing up for a summer of family film fun at the Historic Midwest Theater and the SkyView Drive-In. To get the summer kicked off in style, the SkyView Drive-In will be hosting the new Disney film “Cruella” this weekend, May 28-30 at 8:45 p.m. each night. According to a film synopsis, before she becomes Cruella de Vil, teenaged Estella wishes to become a fashion designer, but life seems intent on making sure her dreams never come true. She winds up penniless and orphaned in London at 12 and runs wild through the city streets with her best friends and partners-in-(petty)-crime, Horace and Jasper, two amateur thieves. When a chance encounter vaults Estella into the world of the young rich and famous, however, she begins to question the existence she’s built for herself in London. When an up-and-coming rock star commissions Estella to design him a signature piece, she begins to feel as though she has truly arrived. But what is the cost of keeping up with the fast crowd – and is it a price Estella is willing to pay?
MoviesNBC San Diego

AMC's Aggressive Post-Pandemic Strategy Could Pay Off as Moviegoers Flock Back to Cinemas

Recent box-office receipts suggest that movie theaters are heading for a recovery and that AMC Entertainment's bold moves could lay the groundwork for its own renaissance. In the near term, box-office revenue will continue to be only a fraction of what it was prior to the pandemic, but long term, the company's plans to pick up empty theater locations could pay off.
MoviesPosted by
Teen Vogue

“Cruella” Sequel Reportedly in the Works at Disney

Disney is gearing up for more Cruella. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the recent live-action film starring Emma Stone as the iconic villain is already in talks for a sequel. The second film will once again include director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara at the helm, and Emma is expected to reprise her role as Estella/Cruella.
Movieskiss951.com

Will You Ever Return To Theaters?

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, the whole staff is back! Norris, Kali, and Chadd talk a bit about EVO making its big return this august, before breaking down news that Tell Me Why will be free this Pride month. We also discuss whether or not Far Cry 6 is political…. really. Lastly, with theaters reopening, we’re wondering whether people will ever really return to the movies like they used to. This is Checkpoint Daily!
Theater & Dancenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Theater Review: 'Sophie Tucker' returns as FST opens summer season

Jun. 6—Entering the lobby of Florida Studio Theatre Saturday night, I had a feeling of trepidation about my first time seeing a show indoors since March 10, 2020 and being so close to other patrons after so many months of social distancing. I was one of only a few people wearing a face mask.
Los Angeles, CAculvercitynews.org

A busy summer planned both online and outdoors for Theater Palisades

With live theatre slowly returning to Los Angeles, Theatre Palisades veteran director Sherman Wayne is presenting WHEN SHAKESPEARE’S LADIES MEET by Charles George, which was safely recorded live on Apr. 24 on the Theatre Palisades stage. The one-act 30-minute play is now streaming on the Broadway on Demand platform through June 5. Tickets and performances are available at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/poRpwVbfe6ux-when-shakespeares-ladies-meet–theatrepalisades.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cruella’ Sequel Gets the Greenlight at Disney Plus

Cruella de Vil can’t be stopped and, from the sounds of it, Disney is looking to keep her around. After last week’s successful release of the villain origin story to their streaming service, Disney+, it has been announced that the movie will be receiving a sequel. According to The Hollywood...
Augusta, MIFox17

Barn Theater launches 2021 season of summer theater

The lights are turning back on and the actors are ready to invite guests to see a variety of shows at Barn Theatre. In Hot Water | June 8-13 The Whistle Pig's Revenge | June 15-20 75th Anniversary Gala | June 25, 26 & 27. Dolly Parton's 9 to 5:...