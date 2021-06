Jimmy Peebles from TucsonRoadrunners.com connected with Roadrunners Head Coach Steve Potvin to wrap up his first season behind the bench in 2021. There were a few for me, personally my first win as a head coach was special to me. Obviously, it’s something you look forward to and have been preparing for a long time. When you get your first win, I think it’s always special. And then seeing guys get the call to the NHL and watching them have success and sustained success. That just makes you feel like the process is right and it’s very satisfying watching them go through our process and have success.