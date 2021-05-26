Cancel
Release Date: Casablanca x New Balance Red Monogram Collection

kicksonfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe finally get release info for the Casablanca x New Balance Red Monogram Collection. This latest collaboration between New Balance and the après-sport fashion house will consists of special iterations of the New Balance 327 and 237, this time done in a Red Monogram motif. This is also slated to be the second collaborative release of the New Balance 237 ($170) equipped with features that include the wedged heel, suede, mesh & nylon upper, along with Casablanca’s signature monogram design. The New Balance 327 ($195) is dressed in similar fashion as the Red monogram pattern covers the overlays that were originally used on apparel pieces from its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. The rest of the sneaker consists of a perforated leather upper with a large Red leather “N” logo outlined in Green. White laces, Gold lace tips, White midsole, Green waffle rubber outsole round out the main features of the sneaker.

www.kicksonfire.com
Coco Gauff
#New Balance#Fashion House#Logo Design#Brand Design#Fashion Design#Perforated Leather#Red Monogram#Green#Casablancaparis Com#Release Date#Gold Lace Tips#Apparel Pieces#Sneaker#White Midsole#Release Info#Special Iterations#Collaboration#Fall
