Nike has been playing with different prints and materials for the summer and now is set to combine both on this newest Air Max 90. Featuring an upper full of different materials, the sneaker is covered in mesh, leather, suede, and even corduroy. Along with the unique combination of materials, the sneaker features a variety of different colors and prints. A red print is used on the toes while the popular black and white houndstooth cover the ankles and blue paisley makes up the tongues. Stacking on top of the base is a sail leather overlay system that shares time with yellow suede Nike swoosh logos and a pink corduroy overlay across the sides. To complete the design, a sail rubber midsole and golden yellow Air Max unit are placed at the bottoms.