New Colorways Of The Puma RS-Dreamer Have Surfaced
New colorways of J.Cole's Puma RS-Dreamer have been officially unveiled. Show above, here is a first look at the Puma RS-Dreamer in Red, Blue and Lime Green. Rocking the color blocking, all three of the new Puma RS-Dreamers comes dressed in tonal bold upper offset by the Black detailing noted on the overlays, lining, sole and pull tabs. Design and tech details on the Puma RS-Dreamer include a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.