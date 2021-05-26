Cancel
New Colorways Of The Puma RS-Dreamer Have Surfaced

kicksonfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew colorways of J.Cole’s Puma RS-Dreamer have been officially unveiled. Show above, here is a first look at the Puma RS-Dreamer in Red, Blue and Lime Green. Rocking the color blocking, all three of the new Puma RS-Dreamers comes dressed in tonal bold upper offset by the Black detailing noted on the overlays, lining, sole and pull tabs. Design and tech details on the Puma RS-Dreamer include a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.

www.kicksonfire.com
ApparelHypebae

BAPE Is Dropping Six New Colorways of the Iconic BAPE STA Sneaker

Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape’s signature sneaker, the BAPE STA, is set to release in six new colorways as part of its new “Color Camo BAPE STA” collection, adding to its roster of renowned streetwear apparel and sneakers. The new iterations are emblematic of BAPE’s iconic camo motif and...
ApparelSneakerFiles

Puma Celebrates J. Cole’s New Album With The Dreamer 2 ‘Off-Season Red’

The Puma Dreamer 2 ‘Off-Season Red’ is inspired by the long-awaited ‘Off-Season’ album by J. Cole, an album that was years in the making. The Fiery Red and Black mid-silhouette takes another step further for DREAMER into the world of on-court performance and off-court style. The Puma Dreamer 2 encompasses...
LifestyleHypebae

SET ACTIVE Launches New Cereal-Inspired Colorways

Last month, SET ACTIVE launched two additional styles to its “CORE” collection. Now, the brand has returned with new summer-ready colorways inspired by your favorite childhood breakfast cereals such as Lucky Charms and Cookie Crisp. The limited-edition shades arrive in green “Lucky,” pink “Charm,” tan “Cookie” and blue “Crisp.” The...
Apparellakers365.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG Surfaces In Lakers-Inspired Colorway

Every single year, it feels like the Air Jordan 1 High OG gets a dozen colorways. Even if that might not be the exact number, there is no denying that the silhouette is one of the most popular on the market and that there are a ton of sneakerheads out there who are ready to cop any new colorway they so desire. With 2021 almost halfway done, teasers for 2022 are starting to make their way to the internet, and recently, @zsneakerheadz came through with one of those mockups.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

1017 ALYX 9SM Mono Slip-On: New Colorway & How to Style

Model: Mono Slip-On Release Date: Available now. What We’re Saying: 1017 ALYX 9SM’s YEEZY-rivalling Mono Slip-On has landed at SSENSE in an exclusive beige colorway that reminds us strongly of Kanye West’s original Foam Runner. This pair, however, costs about what you’d expect to pay on the resell market for the controversial YEEZY sandal.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Maison Margiela x Reebok Releasing New Colorways of the Classic Leather Tabi and Club C

Maison Margiela and Reebok announce new colorways of the Classic Leather Tabi and Club C Maison Margiela as part of their ongoing collaboration. The Classic Leather Tabi will be available in both grey and red and the Club C Maison Margiela will be available in red. Drawing on codes evolved by creative director John Galliano, both silhouettes express the characteristics of the French fashion house through two of the sportswear brand’s most recognizable designs.
Video Gameshotnewhiphop.com

PlayStation x Nike PG 5 "PS5" Surfaces In Blue Colorway: Photos

Paul George's Nike line has consistently been praised by fans over the last few years and in 2021, he has officially introduced the Nike PG 5. To help promote the launch of this shoe, Nike has teamed up with Sony again for a brand new PlayStation collaboration that will help pay homage to the brand new PS5. Over the past few weeks, we have seen the white colorway of this new PS5 collaboration and this weekend, a blue and black offering was revealed online.
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

Puma & Nickelodeon Have a Rugrats Collection on the Way That Includes a New-Look Future Rider

Puma is paying tribute to the favorite adventure-loving babies of the 1990s. The sportswear company has teamed up with Nickelodeon to release a Rugrats collaboration in honor of the beloved series’ 30th anniversary. The seven-piece collection, which launches this summer, will be nostalgic for fans as it features a t-shirt adorned with a graphic of the tiny crew (Tommy, Susie, Chuckie, Phil and Lil DeVille, Angelica and Kimi) as well as a hooded sweatshirt featuring Tommy’s family dog, Spike.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Two More Colorways of Nike Sportswear's Lahar Low Have Been Unveiled

At the beginning of this year, and its Sportswear division reintroduced its Lahar Low — a hybrid sneaker and boot silhouette that originally launched back in 1989. To start off the month of June, the Swoosh family is increasing the silhouette’s output with a duo of new makeups, one being the “Madeira/Dark Beetroot” colorway, and the other, a “Hemp/Smoke” iteration.
ApparelHypebae

Dior x Nike's Air Jordan 1 Rumored To Receive New Colorways

Last year, Dior and Jordan Brand joined forces to release their collaborative Air Jordan 1 High and Low OG – one of the most hyped sneakers of 2020. Now, Instagram sneaker account @houseofheat has unveiled potential new colorways of the Air Dior. Urban Necessities founder. initially speculated that the silhouette...
ApparelHypebae

Nike's Hiking-Inspired Lahar Low Boots Receive Two New Colorways

Back in December 2020, Nike introduced its women’s exclusive Lahar Low boot in black and “Wheat.” Now, the sportswear brand has given the silhouette two new seasonal colorways. “Madeira/Dark Beetroot” comes in a maroon and black color combination, while hits of chocolate brown can be found on the mudguards. Elsewhere,...
Apparelrespect-mag.com

PUMA Releases New Wild Rider Featuring Neymar Jr.

PUMA is releasing its newest style to its popular Rider franchise – the Wild Rider. After first debuting in April, this Wild Rider brings a whole new dimension to the Rider family, with fresh layers of material and futuristic circles at the midsole. Its premium design is inspired by the movement and motion of city life – always going forward, further, faster, and beyond. Taking archive inspiration from the Rider OG and elements from a ‘90s track spike, the design is a ‘collage’ of past and future melted together.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Huarache Goes Sustainable With the New “Rattan” Colorway

Nike is gearing up to release the original colorways of its Air Huarache this year, as well as a few new iterations of the classic runner to celebrate its 30th-anniversary. Check out the new “Rattan” colorway made from sustainable materials, coming soon. The newly remastered Nike Air Huarache is looking...
Apparelhypebeast.com

First Look at Salehe Bembury's New Balance 2002R "Water Be The Guide" Colorway

2020 was a major year for Salehe Bembury as he racked up a multitude of compelling footwear partnerships and earned himself the FN Designer of the Year award. One of his projects that seemed to turn the heads of sneaker lovers from last year was his New Balance 2002R “Peace Be The Journey” collaboration, and now the two parties are set to continue this line with a second version that has finally been revealed via the designer’s IG: the New Balance 2002R “Water Be The Guide”.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Charming Women’s Nike Air Max 90 Is Available Now

Despite no longer in the midst of its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to help cement the Swoosh as a global icon with ever the stylish ensemble. For its latest take, Tinker Hatfield’s design has indulged in a white and yellow colorway complemented by a charm bracelet.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Another Nike Air Max Plus ‘First Use’ is Releasing

Nike will debut several Air Max Plus color options as part of their ‘First Use’ collection, which celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Swoosh. Going over this Nike Air Max Plus, it features Earth shades throughout, including Beige and Brown shades. The traditional plastic overlays gradient up, and Brown suede appears on the mudguard. Next, Orange hits the tongue liner, eyestay, outlines the Swoosh, mid-foot shank plate, and placed within the Air Max unit. White adorns the laces, liner, midsole, and branding on the insoles, while a Metallic Gold Swoosh lace lock and diamond give this pair a premium look. Finally, a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
ApparelHypebae

Converse x COMME des GARÇONS PLAY Introduce Two New Chuck 70 Colorways

Adding to their cult-loved line of collaborative sneakers, COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse are now introducing two new colorways of the Chuck 70. Arriving in both high and low-top options, the kicks are dressed in hues dubbed “Blue Quartz” and “Steel Gray.” The former is a bold blue shade while the latter is a minimal, toned-down gray. Celebrating the duo’s decade-long partnership, the shoe is highlighted with CDG PLAY’s signature heart motif in black with googly eyes on the laterals. The canvas material is contrasted with white topstitching details throughout, while both brands’ logos are printed on the footbed. All four styles are rounded out with white shoelaces and midsoles.
Apparelsneakernews.com

New Balance Presents The TDS 574 In New White And Navy Colorways

New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio is — without question — one of the most exciting initiatives to come from the brand in years. And before they present another wild creation, the sub-imprint is bringing back their recently released TDS 574 in both a white and navy colorway. If you’re familiar...