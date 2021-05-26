These radical, sustainable travel tips could help save the planet
Years ago, Nina Karnikowski was working as a travel writer in Australia when she got a once-in-a-lifetime email from her editor — a dream assignment for a 19-day tour of Africa by private jet. "Three days with the gorillas in Rwanda, two days exploring Ethiopia's ancient rock-cut churches, three days visiting South Africa's winelands . . . it was the assignment of my dreams," she says.