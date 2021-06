Dr. Anthony Fauci fielded multiple questions about his newly-released emails during a lengthy interview with CNN’s John Berman. As Berman spoke to Fauci about international efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the CNN host shifted gears to note that Buzzfeed has released thousands of pages from Fauci’s emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. Berman began by focusing on an email where Fauci was thanked by the head of EcoHealth Alliance for his assessment that the coronavirus emerged naturally as opposed to being released from a laboratory.