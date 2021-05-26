Cancel
Thompson Center gets zoning change allowing for skyscraper weeks after death of its architect, Helmut Jahn

By Ryan Ori, Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago
The James R. Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop on Nov. 19, 2020.

The City Council on Wednesday approved new zoning for the James R. Thompson Center that would allow one of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers to replace — or be built next to — the state-owned building designed by Helmut Jahn.

Wednesday’s vote is the latest step in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to sell the glassy, postmodern structure in the Loop to a private developer.

The vote came less than three weeks after Jahn, the German-born architect who gained world renown from his adopted hometown of Chicago, died in a cycling accident at age 81 .

Preservation groups already were mobilizing to save the spaceshiplike office building, known for its 17-story atrium, as the state intensified its yearslong effort to sell the approximately 3-acre site.

Jahn’s death has sparked conversations about his legacy , including the fate of his most controversial design in Chicago, which state officials argue has been inefficient and in need of major repairs for much of its 36-year life.

Defenders argue that the state cut corners in building the Thompson Center and failed to properly maintain it. They want to see the Thompson Center repurposed on its own or as part of a broader redevelopment that could add a skyscraper to the southwest corner of the site.

“It’s awe-inspiring in so many ways, and it could never be reproduced,” said Lisa DiChiera, director of advocacy at preservation group Landmarks Illinois. “You don’t want a building like this to wind up in a landfill.”

The 17-story Thompson Center totals 1.2 million square feet, but the new zoning would allow more than 2 million square feet — and potentially much more than that, if a buyer negotiates greater zoning density from the city. In that case, a tower of 100 stories or more could go onto the site.

Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd, proposed the zoning change earlier this year after being asked to do so by Pritzker, the downtown alderman told the Tribune in March .

The zoning change essentially returned the site at 100 W. Randolph St. to the same standards that apply to surrounding buildings.

For reasons that are unclear, previous downtown alderman Burton Natarus decreased zoning for the site as the Thompson Center was being built, meaning it has been out of zoning compliance since it opened in 1985, Reilly said.

Returning the site to its previous zoning gives potential buyers greater clarity on what can be built there, increasing the chances of the government-owned property eventually returning to the tax rolls. A new skyscraper on the site could generate at least $20 million per year in new property taxes, since the state doesn’t pay property taxes, Reilly said.

Landmarks Illinois did not oppose Reilly’s proposal, because the zoning change could help facilitate an addition to the Thompson Center that preserves Jahn’s building, DiChiera said. The group supports either a redevelopment of the existing building or an addition that preserves Jahn’s eye-catching structure, she said.

Among the many challenges of a redevelopment is the Clark and Lake train station that’s connected to the building. Reilly has said any redevelopment must be done without interrupting CTA train service.

Before his death, Jahn drew up several potential reuse plans, including adding a skyscraper to the site and, more recently, opening lower levels to create an open-air public space.

Landmarks Illinois wants to see the Thompson Center added to the National Register of Historic Places as a way to make a redevelopment financially viable. The group commissioned a Thompson Center nomination from consulting group Preservation Futures, DiChiera said, and the presentation recently was updated to reflect the significance of Jahn’s death.

The National Register of Historic Places nomination must be approved by the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service, DiChiera said.

The Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council, which reviews state bids for the national register, has the Thompson Center vote on its June 25 agenda, DiChiera said, and the hope is to win addition to the National Register of Historic Places by the end of this year.

Making the register would not provide protection from demolition, but it could provide federal tax credits for as much as 20% of a redevelopment’s total cost, DiChiera said. Tax credits have been utilized in redevelopments of prominent buildings such as The Old Post Office and the former Cook County Hospital.

DiChiera said a developer also could ask to have the Thompson Center designated as a Chicago landmark, which would create another funding advantage: Class L property tax incentives.

The Thompson Center formally went up for sale in early May and offers are due Aug. 16. The state said it plans to choose a buyer by November.

Preservation groups have criticized the Illinois Department of Central Management Services for failing to emphasize the building’s architectural significance, and the financing options that could come with it, in its request for proposals.

Groups including Preservation Chicago and Landmarks Illinois, as well as Jahn’s architecture firm, hope to work with developers interested in repurposing or adding to the Thompson Center.

It’s unclear whether the focus would be residential, hotel, offices or other uses. Hits to the downtown economy from the COVID-19 pandemic will add to the challenge.

“We need to challenge ourselves that, done the right way, this building could become an incredible destination,” DiChiera said. “This is a creative building that deserves creative solutions, and it will only survive through creative thinking.”

rori@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @Ryan_Ori

