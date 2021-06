Best Dolphins backup QB of all time? Earl? Mitchell? (Not counting Marino in ’83) Cool question. Let me start by saying I wouldn't consider Marino the backup in 1983 but rather the QB-in-waiting. That applies to Tua last year as well. As for the best, Earl Morrall absolutely deserves mention if only for his performance in 1972, though it shouldn't be forgotten that this was a team built on the running game and defense and the QB didn't have to do so much. My choice would fall to Don Strock not only because of longevity but also because he usually delivered, never more so than in the 1981 playoff classic against the Chargers. If that's not the greatest relief performance ever by a backup quarterback, I don't know what is.