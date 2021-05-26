Former Tennessee assistant lands new coaching job

It was just last month when Neal Brown visited with SiriusXM Sports to talk about how things change from year to year in a football program like his, and the West Virginia coach lifted the lid on the topic of tampering. We say just last month, because so many things have happened in and around the transfer portal and with the transfer policy since then. The Mountaineers have fished a few players out already and have the capacity to do more, even if they just plucked a prospect from junior college, but they've also lost their share, too, and it sure sounded like at least one instance upset Brown. "It's going to be impossible to police this tampering."