Former Tennessee assistant lands new coaching job
One of the assistant coaches Tennessee fired for cause amid an internal and NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations has landed a new job for the upcoming season. Shelton Felton, who spent the 2020 season as the outside linebackers coach for the Vols, will be the interim head coach for Valdosta High School this fall. He will replace the controversial Rush Propst, the former high school coach at Hoover (Ala.) and Colquitt County (Ga.) who was removed from his position in April after the school was fined and given a postseason ban for 2021 for alleged recruiting violations.247sports.com