Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GameStop Higher on Formation of Team to Create NFT Platform

By Dan Weil
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arMfW_0aCFjA8P00

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday after the videogame retailer said it was forming a team to create a nonfungible-token, or NFT, platform.

The platform will be based on the ethereum digital currency. The move was unveiled on the website nft.gamestop.com.

“We are building a team,” the site says. “We welcome exceptional engineers (solidity, react, python), designers, gamers, marketers, and community leaders. If you want to join our team, send your profile or something you've built to: nfteam@gamestop.com.”

The page indicates GameStop already has created an ERC-721 standard token, which is used to create NFTs, Yahoo reports.

A graphic on the webpage states: “Power to the players. Power to the creators. Power to the collectors.” So perhaps there will be a gaming theme, Yahoo notes.

GameStop recently traded at $240.14, up 15%. In the six months through the close of Tuesday's trading, the stock was up by a factor of 10, amid support from the Reddit crowd.

What Are NFTs and Are They Here to Stay?

Also on Wednesday, TheStreet.com’s Bret Kenwell discussed whether the stock can return to $300.

“It’s clear that this stock isn’t going away,” he wrote. “Of course, announcing its NFT line doesn’t hurt either. Neither does its elevated short interest.

“It’s actually quite impressive how high the stock price remains given that it’s been months since the short-squeeze hoopla created a stir in January.

“Impressively, the stock remains elevated despite multiple earnings reports and the company’s announcement to raise $551 million via a secondary offering.

“While this action will result in more shares coming to market -- increasing the share count or supply -- bulls have remained undeterred, keeping demand high as well.”

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
311
Followers
19K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Digital Currency#Gamestop Higher On#Formation Of Team#Thestreet Com#Gme#Gamers#Retailer#Marketers#Designers#Multiple Earnings Reports#Exceptional Engineers#Community Leaders#Solidity#Report#Nfts#Yahoo Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ethereum
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Tyler to Acquire Financial Cloud Software Provider VendEngine for $84M

Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE: TYL) inked an agreement to acquire VendEngine for $84 million in cash. VendEngine is a cloud-based software provider focused on financial technology for the corrections market. The acquisition aimed to better respond to the evolving needs of local and state government agencies and the residents served...
Businessbitcoin.com

Sweet Integrates Polygon / Matic Into Its Broad-Scale, Consumer-First NFT Platform

Tom Mizzone, CEO and founder of Sweet shared his thoughts on the addition of Polygon, “Sweet’s blockchain agnostic approach provides optionality to our brand partners and gives us the ability to match the right blockchain NFT solution to a brand’s specific consumer application. The addition of Polygon further enhances our position as a market leader in NFT solutions and further provides flexibility to meet our client’s needs in a secure, cost-effective and scalable manner.”
EconomyCoinDesk

Metaplex Foundation Launches Solana-Based NFT Marketplace

The Metaplex market will hold auctions and sales, and any NFTs minted will be deposited using the decentralized storage protocol Arweave, which backs data for a one-off fee. Creators using the marketplace will be given access to performance and revenue data, and payments made to the artists will be automatic.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Google to accept cryptocurrency exchange, wallet advertisements in August

Google will begin accepting advertisements of cryptocurrency exchanges and digital wallets targeting U.S. consumers on its platform beginning Aug. 3. The tech giant said it will update its financial products and services policy in August to "clarify the scope and requirements to allow the advertisement of cryptocurrency related business and services."
Internettheblockcrypto.com

Google is revamping its ad policy for crypto exchanges and wallets

Google is expanding the scope of its crypto-related advertisement policy, the latest development in a years-long back and forth from the tech giant. In a policy statement published Wednesday, Google said that "[b]eginning August 3, advertisers offering Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Wallets targeting the United States may advertise those products and services when they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google."
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is trading higher Tuesday as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to push the stock higher. What Happened: Keith Gill, who was considered the leader behind the rise in retail trader interest around GameStop, tweeted a series of short videos today for the first time since April 16.
MarketsStreet.Com

Dogecoin Jumps as Coinbase Adds Cryptocurrency to Pro Platform

Dogecoin, the digital currency begun in 2013 as a joke, soared Wednesday after Coinbase (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, announced it will list the digital asset on its Pro platform. “Starting June 1, transfer DOGE into your Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading,” Coinbase said. “Support for DOGE...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Pro to Accept Inbound Transfers of Dogecoin (DOGE)

Besides Dogecoin, other recently listed assets supported and listed for trading on Coinbase include Internet Computer (ICP), Mirror Protocol (MIR), Tellor (TRB), Tether (USDT), and others. Coinbase has declared that it is going to be accepting “inbound transfers of Dogecoin (DOGE) to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after...
Video Gameschatsports.com

Team Liquid and Alienware launch Good in Gaming platform

Multi-regional esports organisation Team Liquid and computer hardware company Alienware have announced ‘Good in Gaming’, a new social platform tackling ‘education, empowerment and inclusive competition’. According to the release, the new platform focuses on four pillars — grow, learn, get equipped, and compete — with each section having its own...
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Perk Labs Partners with BitPay to Accept Cryptocurrency Payment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE: PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ('Perk' or 'the Company'), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment service, to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. BitPay is used by brands such as Twitch, AT&T and Dish Networks. As a result of this partnership, Perk Hero will accept a number of cryptocurrency payments including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Dogecoin to cater to the growing demand.
StocksInvestorPlace

May Was Challenging for Ethereum, but Proved a Crucial Point

Crypto carnage overtook the digital asset market in the month of May, with many cryptocurrency holders losing significant account value. Among the collateral damage was Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD); this currency necessarily wasn’t the center of attention, but Ethereum investors struggled nonetheless. More prominent in the financial headlines (as usual) was the...
MarketsCNET

Dogecoin trading coming to Coinbase on Thursday

Dogecoin, the joke cryptocurrency that surged to record highs in May, will begin trading on Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Thursday. The company also said its Coinbase Card will begin working with Apple Pay and Google Pay this week for select members, which will allow cardholders to use their crypto to pay for purchases via the payment services.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Penny Cryptocurrency Could Crush Dogecoin

By now, you've probably heard of Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), the meme-inspired cryptocurrency that skyrocketed 12,000% over the past year. Those life-changing gains have captured the interest of investors, and the hunt is on for the next moonshot. To that end, Oxen -- formerly known as Loki -- currently trades at $0.84...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Beyond Dogecoin: The 5 hottest cryptocurrencies on Twitter this month

In the realm of digital assets, Crypto Twitter is a major seat of power. Memecoins and serious large-cap assets alike can see their value rise or fall depending on whether the whimsical Twitter crowd decides to pay attention. Huge rallies and dramatic declines often trigger waves of fear, uncertainty and...
StocksMoney Morning

Seven Stocks to Sell Immediately

The right stocks can make you rich and change your life. The wrong stocks, though… They can do a whole lot more than just "underperform." If only! They can eviscerate your wealth, bleeding out your hard-won profits. They're pure portfolio poison. Surprisingly, not many investors want to talk about this....