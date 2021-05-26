Keanu Neal gives insight into new role with Cowboys, reuniting with Dan Quinn and Damontae Kazee for 2021

After Dan Quinn was fired as the Falcons head coach during the 2020 season, he took an opportunity to break down his coaching style and defensive approach. Quinn said he “wanted to kind of do a 360 on the whole process” in order to better understand what works well and what needed to be tweaked before his next job. That job turned out to be the defensive coordinator position with the Cowboys and Quinn said his reflections led him to the realization that he wasn’t going to do the same things he’s done in the past.