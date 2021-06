Eric Schmitt writes for the Washington Examiner about one state’s experience with efforts to scale back police work. Last year, in the city of St. Louis, we saw a 50-year high for murders: 262 people were murdered in the city. The vast majority, more than 90%, of those who were murdered were black. Seventeen children under the age of 17 were killed. This year, through the end of April, St. Louis has seen 69 homicides, putting the city on track to shatter last year’s record-setting numbers.