NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GARY EUGENE ELLER, DECEASED. Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GARY EUGENE ELLER. Deceased, were issued on April 30, 2021, in Cause No. CC-P202124144 pending in County Court At Law No. One of Johnson County, Texas, to: MICHELLE ELLER WEBB, whose address is: c/o CHARLES L. PUFF, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 433, Hamilton, Texas, 76531.