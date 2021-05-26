Cancel
DHL Plans New Cargo Airline for European Market

By Mario Bertoletti
airwaysmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – In a move to strengthen its position in the European cargo market, DHL (QY) is creating a brand new airline located in Austria. DHL has already engaged in actions destined to obtain the necessary clearance from the Austrian Civil Aviation Authority and, once approval is granted, establish the new airline and start operations, possibly within the current year. QY plans to use Boeing 757F aircraft to offer intra-european cargo services.

airwaysmag.com
