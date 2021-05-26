Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference on 5/27: Join the City of West Palm Beach in Preparing for Hurricane Season

Posted by 
West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 8 days ago

WHO:

Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach

Asst. Chief Brent Bloomfield, City of West Palm Beach Emergency Manager

WHAT:

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and West Palm Beach Emergency Manager Brent Bloomfield will host a press conference to remind the public to make or update their plan for hurricane season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season occurs June 1 – November 30. Getting prepared, gathering supplies, and staying informed are steps you can take now to prepare for hurricane season.

WHERE:

WPBFD Fire Station #5 / Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

700 N. Congress Avenue

WHEN:

May 27, 2021, 10 a.m.

VISUALS:

After the press conference, media representatives will be offered a tour of the EOC to see a demonstration of new technological enhancements to the EOC that are designed to improve the city’s response to a major storm.

NOTE:

Media event is open to only credentialed members of the media. A Spanish language translator will be available.

CONTACT:

Kathleen Walter, City of West Palm Beach Communications Director

(561) 822-1411

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

13
Followers
203
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Event#Extreme Weather#Atlantic City#November#Press Conference#Wpbfd Fire Station#Eoc#N Congress Avenue#Atlantic Hurricane Season#Media Representatives#Communications Director#Mayor#Fire#Supplies#Spanish Language
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Water Distribution to Continue for Vulnerable Populations Impacted by Water Advisory

Mayor Keith A. James loads drinking water into a resident's car from the City distribution point in Gaines Park Monday May 31, 2021. WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (May 31, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach will continue to operate a point of distribution (POD) at Gaines Park, 1501 N. Australian Ave., for the distribution of water to vulnerable populations impacted by the Drinking Water Advisory issued on Friday, May 28, 2021. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Gaines Park POD will operate from 9 a.m. to noon. The site is being operated by city leaders and staffed with city employees. Should the public have any questions about the Water Advisory or for additional information, please call the city’s hotline: (561) 822-2222 (TTY 800-955-8771). To read the Vulnerable Populations Drinking Water Advisory, click here.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

MEDIA ADVISORY: Mobile, Pop-Up Vaccination Site to Open in West Palm Beach 5/31-6/4

The City of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County and the Health Care District of Palm Beach County have teamed up to establish a pop-up vaccine distribution site. The Health Care District’s custom-designed mobile health clinic will be stationed at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. West Palm Beach Firefighters will administer vaccines to the public. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to individuals 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to individuals 18 and older. The vaccine will be offered for FREE. No appointment is required.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

City of West Palm Beach to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine at Mobile Walk-up Sites, Winds Down Operations at ProtectWPB Mass Vaccination Site

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (May 27, 2021) — After a successful 7-week operation, the City of West Palm Beach is winding down operations at the ProtectWPB mass vaccination site at Gaines Park. Between April 1, 2021 and May 22, 2021, the site processed more than 8,100 appointments for individuals seeking the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The ProtectWPB initiative continues through the city’s efforts to offer the vaccine at mobile walk-up, pop-up locations.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

DRINKING WATER ADVISORY | May 28, 2021

Cylindrospermopsin, a toxin produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), was detected in the drinking water from the City of West Palm Beach’s Water Treatment Plant on May 20, 2021. Elevated levels of toxins have been detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to the City of West Palm Beach, Town of Palm Beach and Town of South Palm Beach. The City of West Palm Beach is taking the following actions to reduce cylindrospermopsin levels:
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

City of West Palm Beach Weekly COVID-19 Update

NEW - Health Care District Mobile and Walk-up Vaccine Schedules: The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is rolling out its mobile vaccination efforts to make it more convenient for individuals 12 years and older to walk up and be vaccinated. The weekend schedule includes outreach at local entertainment events and in communities with low vaccination rates. For adults and children as young as 12 years old, the Health Care District will continue providing walk-up Pfizer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 4th (closed Monday, May 31st for Memorial Day) in the parking lot of the Lantana clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive.Adults can also receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine there. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinations of those 17 years of age and younger. Health Care District's Mobile Clinic Schedule - updated at www.hcdpbc.org.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Insider Newsletter May 28, 2021

"Every year, Memorial Day serves as an opportunity to honor the heroic men and women who selflessly gave everything to protect our freedoms and safety. A simple ‘thank you’ will never be enough, but we must always carry gratitude in our hearts for their brave actions. Please join me in paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country, as well as the loved ones who make sure their memories are never forgotten." -Keith A. James, Mayor.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Deadline Extended for 2021 Accelerator Program Offered by 1909 Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (May 24, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach and the 1909 Foundation (“1909”), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County, announce that applications for 1909’s 2021 Accelerator Program will be accepted through May 31, 2021. 1909 is looking for a diverse group of 10-15 founders who want to make a positive impact on the world and are ready to develop their ideas into successful businesses. Thanks to a grant from the City of West Palm Beach and the West Palm Beach CRA, the program is free to participants!
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

MEDIA ADVISORY: City of West Palm Beach Conducts Training Exercise, Post-Hurricane Simulation to Practice Hurricane Recovery Procedures

WHAT: In preparation for Hurricane Season, the City of West Palm Beach will conduct a training exercise and post-hurricane simulation for the City’s Department of Public Works and Department of Public Utilities to practice hurricane recovery procedures. Should a major weather event impact our city, these employees are critical to helping to ensure a prompt recovery that prioritizes the public’s safety.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

COVID-19 vaccine: West Palm Beach sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Palm Beach: 1. 4603 Okeechobee Blvd #118 561-268-2552; 2. 2939 Forest Hill Blvd (561) 855-7802; 3. 5044 Forest Hill Blvd (561) 967-9118; 4. 1301 N Dixie Hwy (561) 366-1125; 5. 926 S Military Trail (561) 616-3240; 6. 500 Belvedere Rd (561) 659-2118; 7. 831 Village Blvd (561) 615-6813; 8. 2895 N Military Trl (561) 687-0492; 9. 13880 Wellington Trace (561) 795-8589; 10. 828 Southern Blvd (561) 838-1857; 11. 10130 Northlake Blvd (561) 799-6808; 12. 8989 Okeechobee Blvd (561) 333-5301; 13. 4075 Haverhill Rd (561) 683-5214; 14. 6820 Okeechobee Blvd (561) 684-3064; 15. 4295 45th St 561-687-0098; 16. 6907 Okeechobee Blvd 561-478-1154; 17. 2200 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd 561-615-0415; 18. 2050 45th St 561-842-8799; 19. 9921 Okeechobee Blvd 561-793-6694; 20. 9990 Belvedere Rd 561-795-0017; 21. 4400 Forest Hill Blvd 561-530-1237; 22. 4225 45th St 561-683-8300; 23. 6901 Okeechobee Blvd 561-683-6909; 24. 4375 Belvedere Rd 561-242-8889;
Palm Beach County, FLcw34.com

Palm Beach County COVID Compliance Team now defunct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.