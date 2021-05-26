MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference on 5/27: Join the City of West Palm Beach in Preparing for Hurricane Season
WHO:
Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach
Asst. Chief Brent Bloomfield, City of West Palm Beach Emergency Manager
WHAT:
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and West Palm Beach Emergency Manager Brent Bloomfield will host a press conference to remind the public to make or update their plan for hurricane season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season occurs June 1 – November 30. Getting prepared, gathering supplies, and staying informed are steps you can take now to prepare for hurricane season.
WHERE:
WPBFD Fire Station #5 / Emergency Operations Center (EOC)
700 N. Congress Avenue
WHEN:
May 27, 2021, 10 a.m.
VISUALS:
After the press conference, media representatives will be offered a tour of the EOC to see a demonstration of new technological enhancements to the EOC that are designed to improve the city’s response to a major storm.
NOTE:
Media event is open to only credentialed members of the media. A Spanish language translator will be available.
CONTACT:
Kathleen Walter, City of West Palm Beach Communications Director
(561) 822-1411