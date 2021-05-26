MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference on 5/27: Join the City of West Palm Beach in Preparing for Hurricane Season

WHO:

Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach

Asst. Chief Brent Bloomfield, City of West Palm Beach Emergency Manager

WHAT:

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and West Palm Beach Emergency Manager Brent Bloomfield will host a press conference to remind the public to make or update their plan for hurricane season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season occurs June 1 – November 30. Getting prepared, gathering supplies, and staying informed are steps you can take now to prepare for hurricane season.

WHERE:

WPBFD Fire Station #5 / Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

700 N. Congress Avenue

WHEN:

May 27, 2021, 10 a.m.

VISUALS:

After the press conference, media representatives will be offered a tour of the EOC to see a demonstration of new technological enhancements to the EOC that are designed to improve the city’s response to a major storm.

NOTE:

Media event is open to only credentialed members of the media. A Spanish language translator will be available.

CONTACT:

Kathleen Walter, City of West Palm Beach Communications Director

(561) 822-1411