Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, CA

Synopsys comes up with new chip design

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain View, CA silicon design tools heavyweight Synopsys is claiming a breakthrough in chip design automation that it claims will usher in a new level of semiconductor innovation that will take the industry above and beyond the limits of Moore's Law. Dubbed DSO.ai the company claims it is the world's...

fudzilla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Tools#New Level#Dso Ai#Heavyweight Synopsys#Chip Design Automation#Semiconductor Innovation#Tool#Company#Fine Tuning#Place And Route Referrers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Technologypocketnow.com

Apple design wiz Jony Ive helped shape up the new iMac: Report

The name Jony Ive needs no introduction. The man behind some of the most iconic Apple products over the years, Ive is credited with introducing the world to Apple’s minimalist industrial design philosophy and is one of the most influential personalities in the domain. Appointed as the Chief Design Officer at Apple back in 2015, Ive left the company in 2019, but it appears that his design acumen played a part in shaping up the colorful M1 iMac that made its debut earlier this year.
ComputersLiliputing

Gigabyte BRIX mini PC with Ryzen 5000U chips coming this year

It’s only been about half a year since Gigabyte launched a line of mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 4000U processors. Now the company is showing off a sneak preview at the next-gen model powered by Ryzen 5000U chips. The new Gigabyte BRIX mini PC measures 5.5″ x 5.3″ x 1.7″...
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

EdgeCortix Collaborates with Cadence to Accelerate AI Chip Design

-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that EdgeCortix, Inc., a leading innovator, focused on artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions, specially designed for edge computing scenarios, has deployed multiple Cadence® verification and digital tools to accelerate the design and verification of its edge AI chips. In particular, the Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm® AMBA® 3/4 AXI standard and faster simulation performance with Cadence XceliumTM Logic Simulation, enabled EdgeCortix to shorten its verification environment's development to less than a month, while the Cadence GenusTM Synthesis Solution and JoulesTM RTL Power Solution delivered a 2X reduction in power analysis time with better power, performance, and area (PPA).
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Raspberry Pi-designed chip available from Farnell

The Raspberry Pi-designed IC at the core of the Raspberry Pi Pico development board is now available as a standalone chip from Farnell. The Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller offers high performance for integer workloads, a large on-chip memory, and a wide range of I/O options, making it a flexible solution for a wide range of microcontroller applications.
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

AI Solutions Provider EdgeCortix Deploys Cadence Tools for Chip Designing

Artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions provider EdgeCortix Inc has deployed multiple Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) verification and digital tools to fast-track the design and verification of its edge AI chips. The Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm AMBA 3/4 AXI standard and faster...
Softwareinforisktoday.com

Google Finds New Exploit That Alters Chip Memory

Researchers at Google have identified a new Rowhammer technique, dubbed Half-Double, which exploits design flaws in modern DRAM chips to alter their memory content. First discovered in 2014, Rowhammer is a DRAM vulnerability in which repeated access to one address can tamper with data stored in other addresses. "Much like...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Google used reinforcement learning to design next-gen AI accelerator chips

In a preprint paper published a year ago, scientists at Google Research including Google AI lead Jeff Dean described an AI-based approach to chip design that could learn from past experience and improve over time, becoming better at generating architectures for unseen components. They claimed it completed designs in under six hours on average, which is significantly faster than the weeks it takes human experts in the loop.
Softwaremedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Synopsys launches new software for Simpleware ScanIP Medical

Synopsys announced today that it launched a new software version to update the Simpleware ScanIP Medical program with FDA 510(k) clearance. According to Synopsys, the new software includes 3D medical printing and point-of-care 3D printing, making Simpleware ScanIP Medical one of just a handful of software programs to garner such clearance with 3D-printed models created through the program suitable for diagnostic uses.
SoftwareFudzilla

Google comes up with a new way of chip floorplanning

Google boffins have come up with a new way of designing the physical layout of a computer chip. According to a paper published in the journal Nature, Google researchers applied a deep reinforcement learning approach to chip floorplanning. The result was a new technique that “automatically generates chip floorplans that are superior or comparable to those produced by humans in all key metrics, including power consumption, performance and chip area”.
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Google’s AI is designing Google’s improved AI chips

Having machines design and build other machines is a recipe for disaster. At least, that’s what all the sci-fi movies tell us. Computers will advance to a point where they’ll pose a danger to humanity. It wouldn’t happen all of a sudden, but over a period of years, to the point where AI becomes sentient and develops an animosity towards the species that created it. We haven’t quite reached a scenario where intelligent machines can build more sophisticated versions of themselves, but Google is already using AI to design better AI chips. It’s an accomplishment that has been documented in a...
Softwarehypebeast.com

Google Claims To Be Using AI To Design Computer Chips In Under 6 Hours

Google claims to have created a deep reinforcement learning software that can produce AI chips much faster than humans can, according to a paper in the Nature journal on Wednesday. “Our method has been used in production to design the next generation of Google TPU,” wrote the authors of the...
ComputersNature.com

A graph placement methodology for fast chip design

Chip floorplanning is the engineering task of designing the physical layout of a computer chip. Despite five decades of research1, chip floorplanning has defied automation, requiring months of intense effort by physical design engineers to produce manufacturable layouts. Here we present a deep reinforcement learning approach to chip floorplanning. In under six hours, our method automatically generates chip floorplans that are superior or comparable to those produced by humans in all key metrics, including power consumption, performance and chip area. To achieve this, we pose chip floorplanning as a reinforcement learning problem, and develop an edge-based graph convolutional neural network architecture capable of learning rich and transferable representations of the chip. As a result, our method utilizes past experience to become better and faster at solving new instances of the problem, allowing chip design to be performed by artificial agents with more experience than any human designer. Our method was used to design the next generation of Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators, and has the potential to save thousands of hours of human effort for each new generation. Finally, we believe that more powerful AI-designed hardware will fuel advances in AI, creating a symbiotic relationship between the two fields.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Apple Shares Details on Designing Third-Party Accessories Compatible With U1 Chip

As part of WWDC this week, Apple has released a draft specification of its Nearby Interaction Accessory Protocol, allowing third-party accessory manufacturers to review preliminary hardware and software requirements for developing accessories that interact with the U1 chip in supported Apple devices, like iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Third-party...
Softwaretvnewscheck.com

VidiEditor Adds Remote Cloud Editing To VidiNet

Arvato Systems announced the immediate availability of VidiEditor, a browser-based desktop editor that belongs to the company’s Vidispine brand. VidiEditor offers a cloud-based solution to the increasing demand for remote editing workflows. VidiEditor is a fully-featured, browser-based desktop editor aimed at enabling remote editing workflows, as well as enhancing journalistic...
Cell PhonesThe Gadgeteer

Monocarbon MagSafe carbon fiber iPhone wallet review

REVIEW – Even when we don’t carry a lot these days, we still carry a lot. Usually, that involves a big old smartphone plus a wallet. Many times you don’t need the whole wallet – just a driver’s license, a credit card, and perhaps a couple of small bills. If only there was a way to just put that all together in one easy-to-carry package. Hey, while we’re at it, let’s have it look good at the same time! Enter Monocarbon – a manufacturer of a ton of carbon fiber accessories. If you’re an iPhone person, specifically an iPhone 12 user, The Monocarbon MagSafe carbon fiber iPhone wallet leverages the MagSafe tech built into your shiny new iPhone.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Google is training AI to design the next generation of chips

Researchers at Google have successfully trained a machine learning (ML) algorithm to create chips a lot faster than humans. Its efforts, described in a recent paper in the journal Nature, has the potential to save “thousands of hours” of human effort by essentially completing months of work in mere hours.
Electronicsguitar.com

Sennheiser’s Evolution Wireless Digital makes complex wireless stage setups easier

Sennheiser has unveiled its new wireless system for microphones, Evolution Wireless Digital, aimed at making complex wireless setups easier to put together. The new system has an app-based workflow to go alongside the new hardware. The system notably works in “any RF environment,” meaning that bands who are already doing a lot of their own setup don’t need to scan at each new venue for open frequencies to avoid Spinal Tap-esque interference.