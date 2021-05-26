Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon opens three new data centres in UAE

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s cloud service unit will launch three data centres in the first half of 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, its second Middle East infrastructure region. Amazon Web Services (AWS) opened its first Middle East data centres in neighbouring Bahrain in 2019. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) said the...

fudzilla.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centres#Cloud Infrastructure#Uae#Amazon Web Services#Technology Innovation#Cloud Technology#First Data#Uae#Store Data#Technology Capabilities#Cloud Adoption#Customers#Bahrain#Multi National Businesses#Investments#Entrepreneurs#End Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Country
United Arab Emirates
News Break
Middle East
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Nutanix and HPE expand partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2025 | Atos Syntel, Tech Mahindra, SAP

Latest Research Study on Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atos Syntel (United States), Tech Mahindra (India), SAP (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Oracle (United States), Mindtree (India), XPO Logistics (United States), Logitech (Switzerland), IBM (United States), Hexaware Technologies (India)
Technologynewagebd.net

Huawei opens global cyber security centre in China

Huawei opened its largest global cyber security and privacy protection transparency center in Dongguan, China recently, with representatives from GSMA, SUSE, the British Standards Institution, and regulators from the UAE and Indonesia speaking at the opening ceremony. Along with the opening of the new center, Huawei also released its product...
Technologymassachusettsnewswire.com

In Cloud Infrastructure Services’ Micro Quadrant by MarketsandMarkets, United Private Cloud Positioned as ‘Innovators’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — United Private Cloud, a secure enterprise-grade multicloud hosting provider known for designing, building, and managing enterprise-class private cloud infrastructure, has been positioned as “Innovators” in MarketsandMarkets’ Infrastructure as a Service Micro Quadrant Report. MarketsandMarkets’ report recognizes United Private Cloud as the...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Galileo CTO: Banks Need Shortcut To Cloud APIs To Power Next-Gen Financial Services

Not so long ago, legacy core systems operated on-premise were a point of pride, and were often at the heart of the mainstream financial businesses that operated them. Increased expectations and evolving customer needs, however, are forcing financial businesses to move beyond legacy core systems. Moreover, application programming interface (API) and cloud technology have democratized the types of businesses that can now offer financial services, as well as how those services are offered.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Cohesity DataProtect BaaS offering now available for European organizations

Cohesity announced the launch of its Backup as a Service (BaaS) offering, DataProtect delivered as a Service, to customers in Europe. Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Europe, the offering gives enterprise and mid-size customers another radically simple way to back up data, eliminate silos, and drive down capital expenditure costs, while Cohesity takes care of managing the underlying infrastructure.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

ScalaHosting Partners AWS to Provide Fully-managed Cloud VPS Services

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / ScalaHosting, a leading provider of Managed Cloud Virtual Private Server (VPS) services, has finalized its strategic collaboration partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The partnership combines the robust functionality of the SPanel web hosting control panel with ultra-reliable AWS infrastructure...
Businessteletrader.com

UK to investigate Amazon over data usage - report

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is expected to launch a formal antitrust investigation into Amazon.com Inc., the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the paper stipulated that the CMA is analyzing how the online retailer uses the data it gathers through its...
Businessmystartupworld.com

Amazon reaffirms its commitment to the UAE SMB community

Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon MENA, talks about the evolving customer expectations highlighting various challenges faced by UAE’s SMB community and the pivotal role played by Amazon in helping SMBs tackling these challenges. What customers expect from online delivery has changed drastically during the past year. What pressure...
EconomySpaceNews.com

Space startups selected for Amazon Web Services accelerator

WASHINGTON — Amazon Web Services announced June 10 it selected 10 U.S. and European space startups for a four-week accelerator program where companies learn how they can grow their business using cloud computing and analytics technologies. The companies selected are Cognitive Space, D-Orbit, Descartes Labs, Edgybees, Hawkeye360, LeoLabs, Lunar Outpost,...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Kubernetes troubleshooting startup Komodor launches with $25M in funding

Startup Komodor Ltd., whose technology enables developers to fix issues in their companies’ software container environments faster, today launched from stealth mode and marked the milestone by revealing that it has closed a $25 million round of funding. The funding follows a wave of startup acquisitions in the Kubernetes tooling...
Businessmystartupworld.com

Alibaba Cloud invests US$1 billion to support startups

Alibaba Cloud launched the Project AsiaForward with an initial US$1 billion funding and resources to cultivate a million-strong digital talent pool, empower 100,000 developers and the growth of 100,000 technology startups in Asia Pacific (APAC) over the next three years. Unveiled during the Alibaba Cloud Summit 2021, the Project forms...
EconomyZDNet

Amazon data usage to feature in new UK antitrust probe: report

Amazon's data practices are to become subject to UK scrutiny in a new antitrust probe planned by regulators. According to sources speaking to the Financial Times, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a business innovation and antitrust watchdog, intends to launch a formal investigation into the e-commerce giant's data management and usage.
Internetthepaypers.com

Alibaba Cloud launches ecommerce livestream solution

Alibaba Cloud has unveiled a new one-stop ecommerce livestreaming solution to help global merchants launch live channels to offer a personalised online shopping experience. Built upon Alibaba Cloud’s content delivery networks (CDNs), the new solution leverages the cloud video processing technology to ensure an uninterrupted signal transfer between sellers, buyers, and the nearest distribution center.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Broadridge Partners with Amazon Web Services to Expand Private Market Hub, Leveraging DLT

The Private Market Hub will leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline and connect the private equity sector and assets. The new platform has added connectivity to industry applications and tools that will help with automating workflows between front-, middle- and back-office functions, offering a more consistent, secure, real-time view of the latest data.
Middle Eastverdictfoodservice.com

Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Albaik to open branch in UAE

Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Albaik has unveiled plans to expand its footprint to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by opening a new branch in Dubai Mall. With the new branch in Dubai, Albaik will bring its range of dishes into the UAE for the first time. The food chain company...
PoliticsZDNet

Canberra certifies three data centre providers to store sensitive government data

The minister responsible for whole-of-government data and digital policy Stuart Robert late on Friday announced "significant progress in implementing improved protection and security for government held data", saying the first bunch of providers had been certified to store sensitive data locally. Offering further information, the Digital Transformation Agency disclosed the...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

CYBERGYM enters GCC Cybersecurity Market with opening of new UAE office | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

Dubai: CYBERGYM – a global provider of cyber-readiness solutions, today announced the opening of its first office in the UAE. The branch in Dubai marks CYBERGYM’s entry into the GCC region, and is the latest in a growing, world-wide network of facilities that provide organisations with cyber-training programmes, custom built to emulate their own infrastructures and technologies.
TechnologySilicon Republic

Are cloud data centres a sustainable option?

With data centres consuming massive amounts of energy, we look at the environmental impact of cloud computing. Discussions about cloud computing can often lead to discussions about data storage and data centres. While data centres provide critical infrastructure for the digital world in which we live, they also consume high...