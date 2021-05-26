Accused Skyline killer to be arraigned on rare murder-by-torture charge
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse woman accused of torturing a 93-year-old woman to death will publicly face first-degree murder charges in a court appearance Thursday morning. Victoria Afet, 23, was indicted in the past week on charges that she stuffed items down Connie Tuori’s throat to suffocate her during a Feb. 26 attack inside the victim’s 13th floor Skyline apartment. Afet is also accused of stabbing Tuori with a knife during the murder.www.syracuse.com