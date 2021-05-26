Accused Skyline killer to be arraigned on rare murder-by-torture charge

Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man was sentenced Monday to at least 20 years and up to life in prison for shooting a man during a high-stakes poker game in 2015. Charquan Edwards, now 29, had earlier been found guilty of first-degree attempted murder and several other charges by a jury. Each of the other charges will carry a sentence of 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release, but Edwards will serve the concurrently.