Syracuse, NY

Accused Skyline killer to be arraigned on rare murder-by-torture charge

By Douglass Dowty
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse woman accused of torturing a 93-year-old woman to death will publicly face first-degree murder charges in a court appearance Thursday morning. Victoria Afet, 23, was indicted in the past week on charges that she stuffed items down Connie Tuori’s throat to suffocate her during a Feb. 26 attack inside the victim’s 13th floor Skyline apartment. Afet is also accused of stabbing Tuori with a knife during the murder.

