Gaining significant momentum on its mission to align teams everywhere. Koan, the organizational alignment software that helps teams across the world manage goals and status collaboratively, today announced a record year of growth and a brand-new integration with Microsoft Teams. With the advent of remote work, goal-setting software has been adopted at accelerated speeds as documented by Techcrunch. In turn, Koan’s customer base grew by 82% YoY with a majority of organizations adopting the free-tier version at a team-level before moving to paid versions. Integrating the discussion of goals into the same space where work is already happening, as demonstrated by the Microsoft Teams integration, is core to the company’s belief in bottom-up and easily visible goal management.