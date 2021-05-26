Salinas Valley News Briefs | May 26, 2021
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Public Works began roadway improvement projects on several county roads on May 24, which include installation of new centerline striping. Work hours for the project will be 7 a.m. through 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic control measures will be in place and some delays are expected. In South Monterey County, the affected areas are: Chualar Road, Gonzales River Road, Camphora Gloria Road, Colony Road, Elm Avenue, Central Avenue, Lonoak Road, Peach Tree Road, Paris Valley Road, Sargents Road, Bradley Road, Nacimiento Lake Drive, San Antonio Road and Cholame Road.kingcityrustler.com