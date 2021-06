With the S&P 500 hovering around its all-time high, short interest in the $357 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has spiked to the highest this year, according to IHS Markit Ltd. Data, as quoted on Bloomberg. About 4.8% of the fund’s shares is now out on loan. This compares with 2% less than two months ago and 1.7% at the start of the year.