Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max: How much will it cost and what will its catalog be?

By Entrepreneur en Español
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max will reach 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as of June 29 and compete with other streaming services in the region such as Netflix and Disney + . We tell you how much it will cost and what will be its catalog. The countries that HBO...

www.registercitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#El Salvador#British Virgin Islands#Netflix Inc#Disney Collection#Movies In Theaters#Episodes#Matrix#The Big Bang Theory#Uefa Champions League#Hbo Max International#Hbo Max Warnermedia#Dc#Cartoon Network#Via Cine Premiere#Hbo Max Subscribers#Warner Bros Movies#Warner Titles#Streaming#Game Of Thrones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Country
Brazil
News Break
Netflix
Country
Argentina
Related
Moviesmakeuseof.com

HBO Max Same Day Premieres: What Are They and How Do They Work?

Those with an HBO Max subscription can now watch Warner Bros. film releases on the same day as they're released in theaters. The current slate of 17 movies included in this program features some pretty major tentpole titles and franchise entries. So, what are Same Day Premieres on HBO Max?...
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

HBO Max to Launch Lower Cost, Ad-Supported Pricing Tier in June

At a WarnerMedia presentation today, the HBO Max parent company announced that its streaming service will debut an ad-supported pricing tier the first week of June. The regular cost of HBO Max (sans ads) is $14.99/mo, which is very decent considering all that the service offers from its movie and TV catalogue. But an ad-supported tier is a smart move; for $9.99/mo, you’ll get commercials, but not as heavily (according to WarnerMedia) as, say, another streaming service we won’t name, whose ad load is abso-hulu-tely monstrous.
TV & VideosPosted by
TechSpot

HBO Max ad-supported plan will cost $10/mo, but won't include same-day theatrical premieres

A glaring omission: Worth mentioning is the fact that Warner Bros. films that premiere in theaters and on the ad-free tier on the same day are excluded from the ad-supported tier, at least through 2021. Of course, with theaters reopening and some studios seemingly set to abandon their controversial dual-release plans, this could be a non-issue in the not-too-distant future.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

HBO Max With Ads Launches: What’s Different in the $10 Monthly Plan

WarnerMedia launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max on Wednesday, available first in the U.S. For the $9.99 monthly plan for HBO Max with ads, the company promises throwing up no more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming content. It’s priced at 33% off the regular $14.99-per-month version of HBO Max without ads.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

HBO Max Turns 1: How Its Post-AT&T Future Looks

WarnerMedia’s big bet on video streaming will reach its first anniversary on May 27. And while passing that mark may be cause enough for celebration at another business, the mood within WarnerMedia’s streaming unit might not be so cheery as that date approaches, given how uncertain its future is. As...
TV & Videosmactrast.com

HBO Max Ad-Supported $9.99 Per Month Tier Now Available

As announced earlier this month, WarnerMedia has launched its new HBO Max ad-supported $9.99 per month subscription tier. The ad-supported tier will save subscribers $5 per month off of the no-ads but $14.99 tier. HBO says there will be fewer ads than on other ad-supported services. Warner Media executives earlier...
TV & VideosThe Ringer

After a Year of Upheaval, HBO Max Has Carved Out Its Place

Today is supposed to be a victory lap for HBO Max. To mark the official one-year anniversary of its 2020 launch, the service has unveiled its ultimate flex: the reunion of the cast of Friends, the 10-season sitcom that originally aired on NBC but, under the intricate TV ownership structure laid bare by the streaming era, was produced by Warner Bros. Television and lent out to Netflix before being repatriated to the WarnerMedia empire on a new platform named after a premium cable channel. IP rights are complicated; nostalgia and star power are simple. Just look at that fountain!
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max is doing pretty damn well on its 1st anniversary, despite experiencing so much drama

"I don’t even think it’s a stretch to call it a significant success on multiple fronts," says Josef Adalian of the WarnerMedia streaming service that launched on May 27, 2020. "It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old (Thursday), and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful," he says. "Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether." Adalian adds that HBO Max has shown impressive growth. Not Disney+ impressive! But pretty impressive for a streaming service that charges $15 a month. There's also the sterling content. "While WarnerMedia has allowed HBO and HBO Max to maintain separate development teams, both are overseen by HBO vet Casey Bloys and, more importantly, audiences don’t care what label is attached to a program (see also: FX on Hulu)," says Adalian. "So when assessing the strength of HBO Max, it makes no sense to distinguish between the two brands. By that standard, HBO Max’s slate, while not as bountiful as Netflix’s, has more than made up for it in terms of quality, attracting strong buzz and frequent critical acclaim for a long line of programs launched over past year: The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, It’s a Sin, I May Destroy You, Perry Mason, Tina, and, yes, The Undoing. Plus, as the post-pandemic production pipeline heats up, Max’s roster will grow stronger still, benefiting from the return of some HBO tentpoles such as Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Insecure, Westworld, and Euphoria. And next year, Max gets what could be its biggest weapon yet in the fight for subscribers: the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon." ALSO: HBO Max's path to its launch was a mess, yet it miraculously isn't a mess.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How Does HBO Max Latin America Pricing Compare to Netflix and Disney+

Note that, due to WarnerMedia’s current status as an AT&T subsidiary, users who sign up through an affiliated mobile device will receive a discount, as well as those users who pay for quarterly and annual plans. HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max Blacks Out Before Much-Anticipated ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale

HBO Max’s goes blank for the second time in less than a week. Many users on Twitter aired their collective grief over attempting to use the HBO streaming service for The Mare Of Easttown finale. The Kate Winslet-fronted detective drama was scheduled to air its finale at 7PM PST. However, as many viewers reported, the experience was marred by the frustrating failure of the streaming giant’s service.
TV & Videoscinelinx.com

New to HBO Max in June 2021

From just outside of the 181st street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community, comes the cinematic event “In The Heights,” debuting in theaters and on HBO Max June 11. The Warner Bros. Pictures film fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling that captures a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. New Line Cinema’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” premieres in theaters and on HBO Max June 4, revealing a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Both films will be available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max with Ads will cost $10 a month when it launches in June, will feature unconventional ad formats

Subscribers to HBO Max with Ads will get everything that subscribers to the $15 tier can access, but without the ability to watch Warner Bros. movies the same day that they hit theaters. HBO Max is also committed to having the least amount of commercial interruption. According to CNet, HBO Max with Ads will "include unconventional ad formats, like ads that show up only when you pause whatever you're watching. HBO Max also plans for ads to show up in what it's calling a brand block, when a single brand is the only one running ads on a block of content, as well as advertising that shows up as you browse or search for something to watch, called branded discovery."
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

HBO Max ad-supported tier finally launches: What to know

Warner Media today launched an ad-supported subscription tier for its streaming service, HBO Max. This ad-supported tier has been in the works for quite some time, and now that it’s here, it allows people to subsidize their subscription cost by injecting ads into the content they watch. As you might imagine, there are a few provisos that go along with the less expensive ad-supported tier, but with HBO promising fewer ads-per-hour than its competitors, it isn’t all bad news.
TV & VideosPosted by
PennLive.com

HBO Max adds a new, less expensive subscription that includes advertisements

HBO Max today announced a new subscription tier that costs less but has advertisements. The new ad-supported tier will cost $9.99 a month. The ad-free tier is $14.99. HBO Max also said it is offering a 15% discount for new and returning subscribers if they pre-pay for a year. The cost for a year of the ad-supported tier will be $99.99 and without ads, $149.99. The price without the discount would be $119.88 and $179.99.
TV & Videosprotocol.com

How WarnerMedia designed its cheaper HBO Max plan

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: a closer look at the decisions behind the new HBO Max plan and the slow growth of iPhone lidar scanning. HBO Max with ads is here: WarnerMedia launched a new $9.99 HBO Max plan Wednesday, while also rolling out new yearly billing options for people who want to save even more ($99.99/year for HBO Max with ads, $149.99/year for the ad-free plan).
TV & Videos/Film

HBO Max’s Ad-Supported Tier Launches Today, and It Doesn’t Include Warner Bros. Same-Day Theatrical Releases

Starting today, you can pay a little less to get access to HBO Max if you don’t mind watching some commercials every now and then. Today, the streaming service launched their ad-supported tier for $9.99 per month (or $99.99 for a whole year), which is $5 off the regular ad-free subscription of $14.99 per month (and $50 cheaper than the $149.99 annual pricetag). However, if you’re planning on going with the ad-supported HBO Max subscription, you’ll be missing a few key features.
TV & Videosblackfilm.com

HBO Max Launches Ad-Supported Subscription

Starting today, HBO Max will be offering a new ad-supported tier to their subscription service, which is rolling out through the day. With the launch, HBO Max now provides consumers the flexibility to choose between the existing ad-free subscription option at $14.99 per month, or one with ads for $9.99 per month. The streamer is also offering new and returning subscribers the option to pre-pay and save more than 15% by signing up for the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for $99.99/year or without ads for $149.99/year.