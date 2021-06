SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework, the leading API-enabled income verification platform, today announced the appointment of Pravesh Mistry as the company's first chief revenue officer. In this new role, Mistry will oversee sales, partnerships and other go-to-market strategies, positioning the company for continued rapid growth. This news comes on the heels of other recent key hires as well as Truework announcing that its instant data network has expanded to cover more than 35 million employees across the United States.