COVINA (CNS) - A suspect who holed up overnight inside a Covina residence finally surrendered to authorities after a sheriff's SWAT team used hot gas to force him out. The drama, which began at a home in the 200 block of Forestdale Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday ended at some point between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. the following morning when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team fired gas into the home, according to Deputy Trina Schrader.