Real Estate ETF (IYR) Hits New 52-Week High

A rise in consumer spending driven by gradual job growth and multiple direct stimulus checks has been fueling the growth of consumer companies. And because the U.S.’ fast-paced COVID-19 vaccination program could lead to a further increase in consumer spending, we think McDonald's (MCD), Best Buy (BBY), and American Eagle (AEO) are poised to benefit in the coming quarters. Read on.A faster-than-expected economic recovery and job growth have drove aggregate spending up significantly last two month. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 3.6% sequentially in April. Multiple fiscal stimulus checks distributed since last year have also contributed to the rise in consumer spending.