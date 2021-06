Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean might not be featured cast members on an upcoming reality show focusing on a few Nashville residents, but that doesn't mean they won't appear at all. After shooting down rumors that he and Brittany had been cast in a potential Real Housewives of Nashville, Aldean addressed the reality show situation during an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show on Apple Music Country, where he revealed that he and his wife plan on making a few cameos to support their friends.